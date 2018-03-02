New team at Clenchwarton pub proud to be back

The new team behind The Victory Inn at Clenchwarton are no strangers to the pub which they took over last month.

Landlady is Alison Cotton and her husband, Jim, is part-time chef who used to work at the pub up until nine months ago, before he joined The Maids Head in Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place.

Bob Simpson, another part-time chef, is also back at The Victory Inn having previously worked there and wanted to rejoin the team.

Said Jim: “I live in Clenchwarton and I had always wanted to take on the pub. Between Bob and myself we have almost 100 years’ experience in the catering industry.”

Jim will continue in his chef’s role at The Maids Head during the daytime, but will spend the afternoons and evenings at The Victory.

“Since taking on The Victory we have decorated throughout, put in new carpets, and one of the first things I bought was a new cooker. We have been very busy in the first weeks of opening,” said Jim, who with Alison, at one time ran The Sportsman at West Winch for more than eight years.

“All the dishes on the menu are being made on the premises and we are using fresh vegetables, meat and fish which are locally sourced. The menu offers good quality home-made food and well-presented.”

In addition to meat and fish there are vegetarian options available and on Sundays traditional roasts. The pub has a small restaurant which can accommodate parties and outside there is a pub garden plus a large car park. Music nights will be held and pub quizzes take place on the first Monday of the month.