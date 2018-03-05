New travel money service opens in King’s Lynn

A new travel money service is available in Lynn with the opening of a branch of Eurochange in the Vancouver Quarter.

Five new jobs have been created at the branch which is the latest addition to Eurochange’s 153 outlets nationwide. The firm also has existing branches in Peterborough and Norwich.

Eurochange handle over two-and-a-half million customer transactions each year. Giles Custerson, managing director said: “It’s fantastic to open our first branch in Lynn and we’re delighted to provide a valuable foreign exchange service for residents and visitors, as well as creating new local jobs in the process.” Since their acquisition by NoteMachine in 2014, Eurochange has seen an average of 30 new branches open every year.