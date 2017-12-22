News tastes for King’s Lynn High Street with launch of The Norfolk Kitchen

The Norfolk Kitchen in Lynn High Street has seen business take off with a steady stream of customers since in opened last Monday.

The shop is the latest venture for business owner Paul Robinson, who also owns Moss Bakery in Hunstanton and has similar businesses in Lincolnshire, Derbyshire and Edinburgh city centre. He said: “Lynn was a natural progression for my business and I am also looking for a property in Sheringham, We do more added value items such as luxury sandwiches, baguettes, sausage rolls, Cornish pasties and slices with a variety of fillings. Our speciality is pies and people come from far afield just to buy them from the Hunstanton shop. We have got off to a great start in Lynn with a lot of happy customers.”

No food is wasted, and should there be any leftovers, which isn’t often, said Paul, it is distributed to care homes in West Norfolk.

He is proud to help the community and when Kate and William were married, he provided Royal Crown Derby commemorative plates to children in Hunstanton, where he has also sponsored two rose gardens.