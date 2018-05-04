Norfolk Chamber pledges increassed support for West Norfolk businesses

Norfolk Chamber of Commerce has pledged to increase its support for businesses in the west of the county as part of its new mission announced in Lynn last week.

CEO of the chamber and Lynn News columnist Chris Sargission revealed the organisation’s new vision and values to more than 120 businesses at the Connecting Businesses in West Norfolk event held in Lynn Town Hall.

Chris promoted the Chamber’s commitment to supporting businesses throughout the county and revealed their new mission to “connect, support and give voice to every business in the county”.

He acknowledged the challenge of supporting and engaging with businesses in West Norfolk, by the Chamber having a fixed premises in Norwich and vowed to support more West Norfolk businesses by having a greater presence in the area, to fulfil the Chamber’s mission.

Chris said: “This is a long term vision and goal for us. Our journey starts to try to move ourselves back in the West Norfolk area, to be part of the culture and actually be here.”

At the networking event delegates also heard from Matt Sykes, founder of training firm, Salecadence. Matt gave the audience practical guidance on how to overcome the challenges and pressures of networking and explored the idea that “it’s OK to sell at networking events”.

The event closed with Michael Baldwin, general manager of The Bank House Hotel and president of the West Norfolk Chamber Council, who revealed details of a series of training events that the Chamber is delivering in Lynn.

They will be held at Yours Business Networks, Tuesday Market Place, Lynn. They’re free to attend and open to Chamber members and non-members. People can book online at www.norfolkchamber.co.uk/events

The events are: Wednesday, May 16, 9am-10.30am, Project Management, Martin Peckett, of Plumstudy Education; date to be confirmed in May, 9am-10.30am, AEO and international trade post Brexit, Tracey Renshaw, Import Export Supports; Friday, June 15, 9.30am-11am, Workplace wellbeing, Michelle Gant, The Engaging People Company; Thursday, June 21, 9am-10.30am, Perfect your Pitch, Matt Sykes, Salescadence.

West Norfolk Business Breakfast, will be at Knights Hill Hotel, Lynn, on Tuesday, July 3, 8am-10am.