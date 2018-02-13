North Pickenham farming student attends top industry event

Farming student Will Mitchell, from North Pickenham, has attended a top industry event having won a Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association and Bidwells competition.

He was invited to the Oxford Farming Conference, which was held over the three days this month where young farmers heard from a range of national and international speakers from the agricultural sector including farmers, agriculturalists, scientists, inventors and politicians.

He said: “Attending the conference was an incredible experience. One of the highlights for me was the politics session where Environment Minister Rt Hon Michael Gove MP gave his outline for the future UK agricultural policy, which had an emphasis on promoting the environment and sustainable farming.

“Aside from the thought-provoking presentations and discussions there was the chance to network with individuals who share a passion for agriculture. I am very grateful to Bidwells and the RNAA for giving me the opportunity.”

He won the chance to attend through the Norfolk Scholar programme designed to underpin the future of the region’s agriculture sector.

The programme enables two people aged between 18 and 35, who live work and or study in Norfolk, to attend the annual Oxford Farming Conference.

Bidwells has a strong rural presence and manages an extensive area of the English and Scottish countryside and coastline. It is one of the leading consultancies in the high-growth forestry, renewables, and agriculture markets.