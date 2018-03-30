Nova Training showcases opportunities for learners

Opportunities to help young people develop skills and gain qualifications were showcased at an open day held by Nova Training at its workshops on North Lynn Industrial Estate.

Among the visitors was West Norfolk Mayor Carol Bower who met learners and talked to them about their studies.

Several agencies who work alongside Nova Training attended as well as representatives from the College of West Anglia.

Said recruitiment officer Sam Williams: “Our aim is to offer three areas of progression to young people, through apprenticeships, a job or further education. Through the study programme we can help people with maths, English and ICT skills as well as with choosing a vocation to pursue. Not everyone knows what they want to do and this gives people the time to trial different areas and improve their qualifications.”

“The Mayor was very interested to chat with the learners and find out what they were studying and she was very impressed with our workshops.”

Nova Training helps young people aged 16 to 18 regardless of exam results and focuses on skills and knowledge needed in the workplace. Eligible learners can access bursary funds to support them financially throughout their programme, which usually lasts about six months. Vocational subjects available include construction, mechanics, hospitality, business administration, customer service and retail, supported by functional skills and high quality work placements.

For more information about Noval Training contact Sam on 01553 764100 or 07495084896.