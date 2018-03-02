Nova Training to hold open day in King’s Lynn

A raft of training opportunities available to young people in Lynn will be showcased at an open day this month.

Nova Training will be holding the event at its vocational workshops at Bergen Way on North Lynn Industrial Estate on Thursday, March 15.

Details will be given about courses available for 16 to 18-year-olds. These cover hospitality, business admin, customer service and retail as well as English and maths. Apprenticeships focus on the skills and knowledge needed in the workplace and a Headstart programme enables them to gain qualifications.

Schools, businesses and agencies are welcome to attend from 10am to 2pm and parents are invited from 5pm-7pm. For more details or to book an appointment call 01553 764100.