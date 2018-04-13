Open day generates positive feedback for King’s Lynn-based Polar Systems

Family firm Polar Systems showcased its range of food processing equipment at an open day at its Lynn base this week reinforcing its position as a leading manufacturer in its field.

On show at its Oldmedow Road premises, Hardwick Industrial Estate, were a combined shellfish processing line for whelks, scallops, mussels and cockles, as well as potato processing flavouring and snack food processing equipment.

The open day on Tuesday attracted clients and potential clients from across the UK, Ireland and Europe, including key decision-makers from industrial scale producers such as several international blue chip companies.

The event marked the completion of the most comprehensive shellfish production line ever made by the company that is destined for a client in France. The line includes several pieces of equipment invented in the UK by Polar Systems that have since been exported globally.

Peter Gamble, managing director, said: “Overall feedback was very positive with a wide range of leads being generated as well as positive progress being made in relation to one large potential project.”

He said that events such as the open day and other activities, including global advertising and trade shows, are achieving orders previously unattainable with companies that previously only considered machines from larger established global players. This has strengthened company growth and secured local production and jobs.

Prior to last year’s open day, Polar Systems has had a full order book, taken on new full time employees including fabricators, machine operators, managers and apprentices and has also expanded its in-house manufacturing capabilities to keep up with demand.

Said Peter: “At the start of 2017 we expanded to over 80,000sq ft of production space and have steadily been increasing the number of machines we manufacture. Events like our open days are helping us develop into a company that people recognise and trust. This can be seen in the type of contracts we are currently winning. Our current production would not have been possible had we not decided to expand are production area and market ourselves proactively.”

Looking ahead, the company intends to continue expanding its product range with the development of existing processes and invention of new machines, develop its manufacturing base and increase staff levels. Polar Systems is looking to attend more domestic and international trade shows to increase its presence on the international stage and ensure a sustainable future for the company and valued employees.