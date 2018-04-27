Open day success in King’s Lynn for West Norfolk Glass

It was a full house at West Norfolk Glass’s Hereford Way showroom on Hardwick Narrows Estate on Saturday when customers new and old gathered to meet the glazing firm’s team and find out about the latest products.

The local family firm, which last year celebrated its 50th year of continuous trading, was launched by John Parker in 1967, West Norfolk Glass is today run by his sons Geoff and Philip Parker.

Said managing director Geoff: “We were delighted to see so many visitors at the open day. Many were existing customers who were returning to us for new home improvement projects.

“Customers tell us they trust and value our focus on high quality double glazing and quibble-free, with a ten year guarantee on all installations.

“Many visitors were looking to upgrade their home’s interior with bi-fold doors and glass roof skylights are particularly popular at the moment.”

West Norfolk Glass will be among the exhibitors on show at Sandringham Flower Show on July 25.