Outwell boutique hotel celebrates completion of £700,000 scheme

The Crown Lodge Hotel in Outwell has celebrated the completion of an extensive renovation and expansion project, which includes refurbished interiors and a bespoke new guest wing.

The £700,000 scheme began in 2016 following the purchase of a neighbouring derelict service station, made possible by securing a commercial mortgage from HSBC.

Now the works are complete, the hotel’s guest room offering has increased by 80 per cent, which has led to the creation of 12 new jobs.

Tim Gibb, director at Crown Lodge Hotel, said: “We have been fortunate over the years to have experienced high demand for our boutique rooms. As a result however, we reached the point where we couldn’t fulfil the volume of bookings being requested – a great problem to have, but we knew it meant we’d need to expand. Through our partnership with HSBC we were given a solid financial steer, as well as vital guidance on how we could best deliver our expansion – taking on the old service station could have been a risk as it was such a difference space, but we’ve been able to transform it into a stylish and cosy new hotel wing.”

Paul Armstrong, HSBC Area Director for Business Banking in Lincolnshire and The Fens, added: “The hospitality sector is a hotly competitive arena but, utilising its 40-year heritage, Crown Lodge Hotel has successfully carved out a model which has ensured its longevity and popularity. Owing to this, the hotel had reached saturation point and needed to find a solution. HSBC has been delighted to support the hotel’s growth and to see the project complete is fantastic.”

Crown Lodge Hotel is a family-run business and has been operating in Outwell for more than 40 years. Alongside 18 guest rooms, the hotel is also home to the Rosette-winning restaurant, The Moorings, as well as additional conference and event facilities.