Port of Lynn operator ABP launches new property arm to expand development opportunities

Port of Lynn operator ABP has just launched a transformed property arm as a £3.5 billion development and investment business with a land bank of 2,372 acres.

ABP Property owns sites in and around 21 major UK ports which could create up to 30 million sq ft of accommodation for new logistics, manufacturing and other business uses, all with potential transport options of sea, road and rail.

A specialist team of property professionals has been set up to deliver the development opportunities.

At Lynn, the port has seen investment this year worth £3.3 million with a new crane and a bulk store terminal which opened in September. The new terminal, boasting state-of-the-art facilities, is part of an ongoing programme to improve the operational infrastructure at the port.

ABP is in the midst of a £1 billion, five-year investment programme, and at certain sites ABP Property will be investing in infrastructure to enable development to proceed quickly.

ABP’s property division operates an existing investment portfolio amounting to approximately £2bn.

Huw Turner, ABP group head of Property, said: “Our 21 ports serving key shipping, land and rail routes provide great opportunities to develop and utilise available land which offers accommodation solutions for the manufacture and distribution of goods locally, nationally and globally.

“Whether our customers’ business is port related or not, the size of our estate will enable clients to grow and expand while remaining in the same location. At the same time, occupiers will have the opportunity to expand their reach with the creation of additional buildings across other port locations where land is available for development.

“We provide a full one-stop service: from the start to completion of a project and beyond as we create a development partnership with our clients. ABP Property has the land, development expertise and financial resources for the delivery of new accommodation from specification to construction.”