Port of Lynn takes delivery of key components for power station

The Port of Lynn has played a key role in a project which will result in helping to light thousands of homes in West Norfolk.

It took delivery of new boiler module parts to be used in the repowering of Centrica’s power station.

Arriving aboard the general cargo vessel MV H&S WISDOM, the two 110 tonne heat exchangers, reached Lynn power station via ABP’s port, which offers a sustainable alternative to transporting cargo via the roads.

Due to the port’s close proximity to the power station site, it enables a natural flow of goods from incoming vessels to their ultimate destination, minimising the distance travelled by cargo and reducing transport costs.

Once complete, Centrica’s power station at Lynn will be capable of producing enough power to meet the needs of around 370,000 households, representing almost all homes in Norfolk.

Andrew Harston, Short Sea Ports Director, said: “By providing a more efficient delivery route for cargo needed in the construction of the power plant, we hope that we are helping to minimise the overall carbon footprint of operations involved in the project.

“We are committed to supporting the communities surrounding our ports and it is great to know that we are playing our part in helping Centrica keep the lights on for hundreds of thousands of Norfolk’s residents.”

This delivery is one of a series of heavy cargo operations which will take place at the Port of Lynn with the largest load, the new gas turbine, due to be delivered in April 2018.