Promotion for women at solictors Metcalfe, Copeman and Pettefar

Three women who started working for solicitors Metcalfe, Copeman and Pettefar as office juniors or secretaries have followed a career path to take on leading roles.

Lorraine Campbell and Claire James were promoted to become partners last year while Sarah Gregory was appointed as an associate last month.

Sarah divides her time between working at the Lynn and Thetford offices. The firm also has offices in Wisbech and Peterborough. She is a full accredited member of the Solicitors for the Elderly. She has also gained a diploma in trust and estates law from the Society of the Trust and Estate Practitioners and is a registered trust and estate practitioner. Sarah has also been promoted to the head of the probate department. Claire and Lorraine both specialise in residential property law.

From their first roles as junior staff they worked their way up through the ranks to become legal secretaries, legal assistants and passed exams with Chartered Institute of Legal Executives to become chartered legal executives. Lorraine is based in Thetford and Claire is based in Wisbech.

Andrew Davies, head of the property department and managing partner said: “I am so pleased to welcome both Lorraine and Claire into partnership, and Sarah as an associate. This is a watershed moment and is just another example that the firm can lead the way in meeting modern aspirations for all people.”

Simon Scott, former head of the probate department, said: “I am delighted to not only warmly welcome Sarah as an associate, but also to be able to pass on the baton of department head to someone so eminently capable.”