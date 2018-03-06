Real ale and cider festival to be held at The Globe Hotel in King’s Lynn

Beer and cider enthusiasts will be able to enjoy up to 20 real ales and five ciders from the UK and overseas during a 12-day festival at Lynn’s Globe Hotel.

The pub has sourced beers from brewers in Greece, Italy, Australia, Canada, USA and Republic of Ireland, with one of the ciders from Northern Ireland. A selection of beers brewed especially for the event will also feature at the event which runs from Wednesday, March 14, until Sunday, March 25.

The Globe Hotel manager, Karen Davies, said: “The festival will give people the opportunity to enjoy a superb selection of UK and international beers as well as a choice of ciders. Many of the beers on offer have not been available in the pub beforehand.” Customers will be able to sample any three of the real ales or ciders in special third-of-a-pint glasses for the price of a pint.