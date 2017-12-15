Recruitment firm with King’s Lynn office offers foreign workers chance to win free flight

Agency Vital Recruitment which has an office in Lynn, is offering foreign workers the opportunity to win a free flight home in the New Year.

Any foreign workers, employed through Vital Recruitment, who work on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, will be entered into a prize draw to win the chance of a free flight home in January.

Mark Taylor, commercial director at Vital Recruitment, said: “We wanted to do something special for our workers in particular those working over the festive period. Many of these workers cover extremely busy shifts, often missing time spent with loved ones. This is just one of the ways we wanted to show our gratitude and thank them for all their hard work.”

As well as the prize draw, Vital Recruitment is offering its workers weekly raffles in December where entrants have the chance to win a new television, free transport to and from work, shopping vouchers and complimentary vending machine drinks.