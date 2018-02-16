Rising tenpin bowling star from Watlington impresses sponsors with Terrington St Clement base

A company with a base in Terrington St Clement is bowled over by the success of an 11-year-old Downham Academy schoolboy who they recently sponsored.

Merlin Telecommunications decided to support Kallum Peach, of Watlington, after his grandmother Margaret Peach, who works for the firm, mentioned him to one of the directors, Andy Craven.

Kallum currently is the Norfolk County U15 Champion and is being lined up for the England European Youth Championships for 2020, when he will 13 competing in an age group for 16-17 year olds.

His dad Karl said: “Kallum started bowling at the age of six.

“He bowls two to four times a week and travels all over the country competing with youngsters up to the age of 25.

“He finished top of the British Tenpin Bowling Association standings for U11s in 2016 and 2017 and was the BTBA national U11 tour champ in 2016, finishing second in 2017. He has become 2018 Norfolk U15s champion at the age of 11 and also finished second for the U18s.

“He has bowled in two European events in which he finished second both times in U13s. This year he has entered a new Junior Team England tour with the hope of representing England in the U16s this summer. All this at the age of 11!”

Kallum is coached by the top England coach Andy Penny.

Andy Craven said: “We are really impressed with Kallum’s achievement and his dedication to the game.

“We are delighted to be able to help with some sponsorship.”