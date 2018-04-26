Rough Guide to Accessible Britain includes Holkham Hall

Holkham Hall and beach is included in the latest Rough Guide to Accessible Britain, which aims to assist people with a range of needs so they can enjoy a day out.

The guide, now in its tenth year, describes leading accessible and inclusive attractions throughout the East Midlands and East Anglia.

Its Holkham Hall entry explains where disabled parking spaces can be found and gives details about the location of ramps and wheelchair access.

This year for the first time the Rough Guide has extended its reviews to include information for visitors with more hidden conditions such as autism and mental illness.

As well as details of ramps, accessible toilets and parking, visitors can find out in advance whether a venue offers features such as quiet mornings, picture stories or bespoke queuing arrangements.

The guide has the enthusiastic backing of TV presenter and naturalist Chris Packham, a passionate advocate of the benefits of getting out and about in the great outdoors.

Chris said: “The Rough Guide to Accessible Britain is a celebration of some of the best and most inclusive venues in the UK. From personal experience, I know that many people face particular barriers to enjoying a day out. The Guide equips visitors with all the information they need to set out with confidence, so they can simply concentrate on making the most of their day.”

Every venue is checked out by Rough Guides’ team of reviewers, who either have a disability themselves or visited the venue with a disabled friend or relative.

The refreshed and enhanced Rough Guide to Accessible Britain is now available online at accessibleguide.co.uk