Roy Peeling sets off in direction of retirement after 40 years in motor trade

After 40 years selling commercial vehicles well-known West Norfolk businessman Roy Peeling has decided to take well-earned semi-retirement.

He has run his own business selling for himself for the past 36 years and prior to that he was selling vehicles at a Vauxhall dealership in Lynn. Roy Peelings Commercials Ltd will close its base in Garage Lane, Setchey, during April but Roy will continue selling a limited number of vehicles at Geoff Glover’s Van Sales in Ely.

Said Roy: “We always specialised in the best commercial vehicles, those with low mileage which had been well looked after.

“I served numerous local businesses and had a lot of repeat orders. I used to have customers who bought the vehicles without even looking at them because they knew they could rely on my recommendations.”

He used to sell a wide range of vehicles including vans of various sizes and also tipper trucks.

“I have worked six days a week all my working life, and although I am not giving up completely, I thought it was the right time to semi retire. I have a lovely family and am looking forward to spending more time with my grandchildren.

“I also hope to go fishing and do more walking to get fitter.”

Roy, who is 66, and lives at Walsoken, said the premises have been sold to a different type of business.