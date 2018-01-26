Schools in West Norfolk urged to consider wellbeing support by specialist

A specialist in wellbeing is urging West Norfolk schools to consider introducing workshops which can help to reduce disruptive or aggressive behaviour in class.

Nicki Williamson, who runs a business called The Wellbeing People, is urging schools to consider the positive results that wellbeing workshops are already delivering and which have proven success in the workplace, too.

Giving pupils structured but informal, behaviour changing support makes school days happier for everyone and enables youngsters who take part in the workshops to understand and manage how they respond to situations that may have been challenging before.

Nicki is a skilled neuro-linguistic programming (NLP) practitioner and advanced hypnotherapist, and her tailor-made workshops are already used by corporate organisations as a positive approach to stress, anxiety and depression in the workplace. One West Norfolk school is already providing wellbeing workshops which have benefitted several of their young pupils. The results have been welcomed by the school and parents. Pupils have taken part in a four-week, one hour a week workshop.

The aim of wellbeing workshops is to provide a small group environment where, usually four, youngsters can build positive emotions, learn to manage emotions, build their self-confidence and enable them to develop a positive approach to dealing with situations they have difficulty with.

The workshops focus on children learning relaxation techniques which help them to remain calm and able to recognise specific, positive feelings as well as understanding negative emotions when they occur.

With their emotions better understood and under their control, resilience, self-esteem and confidence quickly grow.

Nicki said: “The workshops give the pupils the tools and techniques they need to recognise and manage their emotions. By having the light-hearted but structured workshops within the school and in groups of four children, it is an effective solution provided in a comfortable and familiar environment.

“I am convinced that wellbeing workshops are key to support children of all ages, so they can enjoy their school years and get the best possible results from their education.”

If any school would like to find out more, Nicki Williamson can be contacted by email nicki@thewellbeingpeople.co.uk or by phone on 07568145151.