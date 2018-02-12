Screwfix invited entries from West Norfolk for its 2018 apprentice award

Trade apprentices who are earning and learning in West Norfolk are being encouraged to enter for this year’s Screwfix Trade Apprentice Award.

The competition, organised by Screwfix which has a store in Lynn, is open for entries now. One winner will receive a prize package worth £10,000 to help them to step onto the career ladder.

The top entries from the region will be selected to go head-to-head at a national final at Google headquarters in London, where one person will win the title and receive a business start-up pack including a laptop with accessories, £5,000 worth of Screwfix products and funds for future training. Details are available at Lynn Screwfix store or go to www.screwfix.com/sfta to complete an application form.