Screwfix launches its newest store at Fakenham

Screwfix opened its latest store at Clipbush Park, Hawthorn Way, Fakenham on Thursday and attracted hundreds of customers in its first few days of trading.

They were ready to stock-up on the latest tools and trade essentials. Fakenham store manager, Michala Tilson said: “We chose to open a new store in Fakenham to better meet the needs of the local tradespeople. Many of our new customers previously shopped with Screwfix at our Cromer and Lynn stores, so we’re delighted to bring Screwfix even closer to them for greater convenience.”

“Our celebration period, which ran from Thursday and throughout the weekend, attracted hundreds of customers. We have received fantastic support from the local homes or community facilities and are looking forward to welcoming and helping more tradespeople and serious DIYers over the coming months.”

Fakenham local registered charities are welcome to apply for funding from The Screwfix Foundation by visiting Fakenham Screwfix branch to pick up a Screwfix Foundation leaflet for more information. Alternatively, they can download an application form from www.screwfixfoundation.com

The store opens Monday to Friday 7am-8pm, Saturday 8am-6pm and Sunday 9am-4pm.

Pictured cutting the ribbon are, from left, Kaylie Barrett, Emily Smith, Michala Tilson, Jake Bishop, Wes Dyke, Steph Keen and Jack Scillitoe. Picture: Supplied