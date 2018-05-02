Search is on to find best fish and chip businesses for national awards

The 2019 National Fish & Chip Awards run by Seafish, the public body that supports the £6 billion UK Seafood Industry, are now open for entry.

They are widely regarded as the Oscars of the fish and chip world, with 14 different award categories recognising the best of the best

In the 2018 awards Eric’s Fish and Chips of Thornham was a finalist in two categories, one of which was the Fish and Chip Restaurant of the Year.

As well as the fish and chips, the awards celebrate operators who run their businesses sustainably, display marketing innovation and focus on staff and product development.

To find the best in the industry, a team of experienced judges travel the UK to mystery dine and appraise the operational practices fish and chip businesses.

To find out more about the awards – which are free to enter – visit www.fishandchipawards.com or email awardsenquiry@seafish.co.uk for further information.