Setchey building firm invests in innovative new kit

Digging and lifting on construction sites has just got a whole load easier for a Setchey firm which has invested in a state-of-the art piece of equipment thought to be the first of its kind used in Norfolk.

Since buying the digger attachment called Steelwrist just three weeks ago, family firm Covell Construction has already put it to work on its current projects and is seeing huge benefits.

Steelwrist which is fixed to the end of the digger arm is capable of rotating through 360 degrees and it pitches at 45 degrees at any point of rotation. Father and son team Kevin and James Covell, who operate the family business, are delighted with the results so far.

Said site manager James: “Usually if you are working in a confined space, you would find it difficult to get the angle needed to dig. But using Steelwrist, because it is so versatile, it makes digging easier and places we need to reach more accessible.

“It also has a fork attachment so the digger can do the work of a forklift truck. It was an expensive piece of equipment but its innovative and will be worth every penny.”

The kit has already been in action at one of Covell’s projects to build new houses in Swaffham. The firm was founded in 2008 by Kevin, who having previously worked alongside his father and grandfather, has over 40 years experience in the groundworks and construction sector. The business now has a team of seven made up of self-employed and employed groundworkers and machine operators, covering all of East Anglia, Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire.

Said James: “We are as busy as we have ever been and in the last few years we have doubled in size. This year will be our busiest year yet and we have several developments lined up, including one working with Bespoke Norfolk for new builds at Litcham, more new builds at West Lynn and sewer connections all over Norfolk.”

Covell completes groundworks necessary before the builders move in on site. Once the buildings are in place, Covell will continue with landscaping and road construction for the surrounding area. It has full street works accreditation which enables it to work in the highways and carry out new entrances and dropped kerbs and partners Anglia Water for sewer connections.