Shed weight, gain confidence says slimmer who is starting new group in Castle Acre

Inspired by her own success at a slimming group, Hannah Woods is about to launch her own classes at Castle Acre to help others on their weight loss journey.

Hannah successfully shed three stones after joining Slimming World and gained a whole lot of confidence.

She first joined in January 2016 and admits when she saw her weight on the first night, it was a struggle. She said: “The warm welcome my new consultant gave when I walked through the doors calmed my nerves, it was so welcoming and friendly. I will admit that when I got on the scales for the first time and saw my weight staring back at me I was very emotional but my consultant put me at ease and told me that it would be the last time I saw that number.”

She lost her first stone in three weeks and reached her target after 21 weeks, maintaining the weight for eight months. She celebrated getting married with plenty of confidence about having her photos taken instead of being camera shy.

However, in February 2017 she stopped going to her group and slowly her weight crept back on. After rejoining in July she is now just a few pounds off her personal target.

She said: “The group is the most important tool in my weight loss journey. The support and advice is second to none.”

She will continue to attend these sessions at Necton Community Centre and on Tuesdays, starting on January 2, she will be running her own Slimming World classes at Castle Acre Village Hall, starting at 7.30pm. For more information about the group call Hannah on 07826446383.