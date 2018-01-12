Solar power is focus of networking event in Swaffham

Have your say

A presentation about solar power and a free networking event for professionals in the building industry is being held at Swaffham’s Green Britain Centre.

The event, due to take place on Wednesday, January 31, from 8am-10am, has been organised by Kevin Holland, managing director of The Solar Shed Ltd business in Magdalen.

He will be giving a 40-minute presentation, Building Integrated Photovoltaics, to people involved in the construction industry such as planners, builders, architects, developers and associated tradespeople.

The talk will cover solar roof design examples, shade elimination and the automation of solar and battery storage systems.

The Solar Shed has expert renewable energy installers throughout the UK.