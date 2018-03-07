Specsavers in King’s Lynn raise funds for Brain Tumour Research

The teams at Lynn’s two Specsavers stores will be raising funds for Brain Tumour Research during Wear A Hat Day this month.

The Specsavers stores in Norfolk Street and at Sainsburys Hardwick are joining stores nationwide to officially sponsor the charity for the first time and help raise awareness that routine eye tests can detect signs of brain tumours.

Mark Willis, store director at the two stores, said: “Many people are unaware that eye tests are not only critical for your eyes, but your wider health too. A routine test allows opticians to detect serious issues that can be both sight and, in some cases, life threatening – including brain tumours.

“We use sophisticated technology to help alert us to more serious health issues. This includes digital retinal photography, which takes a detailed image of the back of the eye – the only part of the body where the circulation of blood can be directly observed. Images can be compared on future visits to keep a watchful eye on a customer’s health.”

Wear A Hat Day, which this year is on Thursday, March 29, has raised over £1 million since it was launched by the charity Brain Tumour Research nine years ago.

To get involved or donate, visit www.wearahatday.org or text HAT to 70660 to donate £5.

Funds raised on Wear A Hat Day will be used to build a network of experts in world-class, sustainable brain tumour research in Centres of Excellence across the UK.