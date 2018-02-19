Specsavers launch audiology clinics in Hunstanton

Specsavers, which has stores in Lynn’s Norfolk Street and in Sainsbury’s at Hardwick, has promoted its weekly audiology clinics in Hunstanton by taking along its mascot Big Ear to town.

The clinics have been running at Hunstanton Community Centre, in Avenue Road, on Tuesdays since the beginning of January. Run by audiologist John Hardy, they have already proved popular with local people. A full range of audiology services are available at the clinic, from free hearing tests to hearing aid fittings. Cherri Wilson, audiology director for the Specsavers stores in Lynn, said: “We have always offered a great audiology service in Lynn, but we wanted to make it easier for local people to access it on their doorstep. The reception to our new clinic has been terrific so far.” To book an appointment at the Hunstanton clinic, call Specsavers on 01553 692604.