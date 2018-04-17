Specsavers stores in King’s Lynn hold hearing awareness days

Audiologists across East England, including those from Specsavers stores in Lynn’s Norfolk Street and Sainsbury’s Hardwick store, are raising money for the Alzheimer’s Society in the run-up to Deaf Awareness Week, which begins on May 15.

All participating stores are hosting a Hearing Awareness Day on Friday, when customers can gain advice on hearing from qualified audiology professionals. Audiology director Cherri Wilson said: “We’re proud to be supporting the Alzheimer’s Society and raise further awareness of hearing loss ahead of Deaf Awareness Week.

“Losing your hearing can be difficult to come to terms with, yet many people don’t realise they are suffering from hearing loss until they have been tested. At Specsavers, we recommend those aged 55 and over have their hearing checked every two years.”

Deaf Awareness Week aims to encourage people to have regular hearing tests and will raise awareness of deafness and hearing loss – which affects one in six people in the UK according to Action on Hearing Loss.