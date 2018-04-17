Stoke Ferry Agricultural Society welcomes columnist to annual dinner

Have your say

Guest speaker at Stoke Ferry Agricultural Society’s annual dinner was Will Sargent, Farmers Weekly columnist and former Sky TV presenter, who proposed the toast to British agriculture.

Society chairman Paul Wortley welcomed Mr Sargent, a farmer, at the event held in Downham Town Hall last month.

The raffle raised £706, the proceeds of which will go to the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution and the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

The society’s next meeting will be on Tuesday, October 16, at Ryston Park Golf Club. Pictured, from left, are sugar beet trophy winner Jon Lowe, society chairman Paul Wortley, Will Sargent, society president Colin Holman and winter wheat trophy winner Robert Smart.