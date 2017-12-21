Success for chartered surveyors at Brown & Co in King’s Lynn

Estate agents Brown & Co is celebrating news that nine candidates from the firm, two of whom are based in its Lynn offices, have achieved important exam successes.

Tom Phillips and Rowley Barclay, who both work at the firm’s Tuesday Market Place offices, sat the Central Association of Agricultural Valuers examinations, passed and are now Fellows of the CAAV.

The two-day examination process held each autumn sees candidates thoroughly tested on their practical, written and oral knowledge of valuation and professional work related to rural business.

Managing partner, Charles Whitaker said: “We are very proud to announce the formal qualification successes of this group of chartered surveyors.

“It reflects excellence of our staff and those that contribute to our innovation, training and development effort internally and externally to seek to be at the forefront of the provision of services to add value to our clients’ property and businesses.”

Charles Birch, head of Land Agency, added: “I am delighted that we have such talent within the firm and that all nine taking these difficult exams have passed.

“It demonstrates the candidates’ commitment to the exams themselves and is encouraging for their continuing careers within Brown & Co, which we are keen to develop for the future.

“The success of our business revolves around enthusiastic and excellent staff to look after clients in what is an increasingly specialist rural environment, so an expanding group can only help.”