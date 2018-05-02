Success for owners of Stanhoe pub at prestigious GQ Food and Drinks Awards

Owners of Stanhoe’s Duck Inn were proud to be putting Norfolk on the map at a prestigious awards event in London attended by some of the country’s best known culinary professionals.

Ben and Sarah Handley’s Duck Inn along with their other pub the Hunworth Bell, near Edgefield, were both finalists for Best Pub in the British GQ Food and Drink Awards and were thrilled when the “Hunny Bell” was declared runner-up.

Ben and Sarah Handley celebrate.

Since acquiring The Hunworth Bell in August last year, Ben and Sarah have set about returning the pub to the heart of the community whilst providing locally sourced food on a varied, ever changing menu. The winner of the category was The Fuzzy Duck, near Stratford-Upon-Avon.

Ben Handley said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be considered amongst such great company and for The Hunworth Bell to be named runner-up in the GQ Awards is incredible. Big congratulations to The Fuzzy Duck, they came and stayed with us at The Duck last week and they are really lovely guys and we are so pleased for them.”

Top chefs attending the event at the Rosewood Hotel in Holborn hosted by Claudia Winkleman included Jamie Oliver, Tom Kerridge, Mark Hix, Andrew Wong, Clare Smyth, Richard Corrigan, Jason Athurton, Melissa and Jasmine Hemsley, Ruth Rogers and Monica Galetti as well as the nation’s top food critics and writers including Richard Vines and Oliver Payton.

Ben said: “It’s a great opportunity for us to put Norfolk on the culinary map with so many influential cookery writers who seem to be London-based. Norfolk isn’t the most accessible place but that’s its charm and with so many great places to eat all over the county, maybe now is the time to get it back on the national stage as one of the country’s top food destinations.”

Sarah said: “We have had a wonderful evening and met lots of talented and incredible people who we are sure will now be coming to Norfolk in the future. Special thanks to all our fantastic staff and customers without whom we are nothing. This is for you all.”

Ben’s brother Sam, who is general manager of the Norfolk pubs, and manager Andrew Waddison, who owns AW PR, also attended the ceremony.

The Duck Inn is the current Norfolk Food Hero, Good Food Guide Pub of the Year 2017 and in Conde Nast’s top five Norfolk Foodie Destinations.