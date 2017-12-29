Search

Success for trainee at Formula One Autocentre in King’s Lynn

Formula One Autocentre, newly qualified MOT tester Casey Sewell with his mentor senior tester Lloyd Chalke
The New Year starts on a positive note for Casey Sewell, 20, from Terrington St Clement, who has just qualified as an MOT tester.

Casey works for family-run firm Formula One Autocentre at St Hilary Park, Hardwick Road, Lynn, and has been mentored by senior MOT tester Lloyd Chalke. Lloyd said: “Casey showed great potential when he joined us in June. He has been tested independently by VOSA and also by Formula One, which believes in in-house training. It is an important achievement and he can look ahead to a great career here.” Centre manager Rob Harris said: “Congratulations go to Casey and we are very pleased with his success.” Formula One Autocentre will be offering MOT testing seven days a week in the New Year with appointments available for booking on Sundays.