Success for trainee at Formula One Autocentre in King’s Lynn

The New Year starts on a positive note for Casey Sewell, 20, from Terrington St Clement, who has just qualified as an MOT tester.

Casey works for family-run firm Formula One Autocentre at St Hilary Park, Hardwick Road, Lynn, and has been mentored by senior MOT tester Lloyd Chalke. Lloyd said: “Casey showed great potential when he joined us in June. He has been tested independently by VOSA and also by Formula One, which believes in in-house training. It is an important achievement and he can look ahead to a great career here.” Centre manager Rob Harris said: “Congratulations go to Casey and we are very pleased with his success.” Formula One Autocentre will be offering MOT testing seven days a week in the New Year with appointments available for booking on Sundays.