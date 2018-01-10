Swaffham’s Premier Travel sees New Year sales double year on year

The Swaffham branch of Premier Travel is celebrating having doubled its sales in the first five days of January compared to the same time last year.

Its success is part of the overall story for the East Anglian travel firm which has recorded its busiest ever start to the New Year after seeing a surge in holiday sales.

On the first Saturday in January – known as “Sunshine Saturday” in the travel industry as it is the busiest day of the year for people booking holidays – Premier Travel’s branches were inundated with bookings and enquiries in store, on the phone and via email.

The firm has seen a 20 per cent increase in retail sales year-on-year across its 18 stores since the start of January. Some of its branches in Cambridgeshire, Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex are more than 50 per cent up year-on-year compared to same period in 2016.

The Cambridgeshire company has attributed its strong start to 2018 to holidaymakers wanting assurance and peace of mind in the event of an unpredicted disaster following several incidents in the past, such as the collapse of Monarch Airlines and flight cancellations by Ryanair.

Paul Waters, Premier Travel director, said: “We can put our New Year trading success down to a combination of people wanting security in case something goes wrong, and a continuing trend of booking summer holidays as early as possible to snap up the best prices and take advantage of low deposits. These early signs are really encouraging for us.

“We’ve seen an increase in sales since the collapse of Monarch Airlines. Customers have raised concerns over cancelled flights and travel company failures following recent airline and tour operator breakdowns, and they want to be confident that their holiday will be 100 per cent financially protected and in safe hands.

“For this year, we’ve noticed more people looking to spend money on things that offer experiences and memories rather than just laying on a beach for two weeks, which is difficult to do without the advice of someone knowledgeable in this area.”

For further information about Premier Travel, visit the website: www.premier-travel.co.uk