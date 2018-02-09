Taking over The Crown at Gayton is a dream come true

A couple who have worked in the pub industry for several years are looking forward to their first role as landlords when they take over The Crown at Gayton.

Lisa Brindle and Neil Staples, of South Wootton, will be taking over the reins of the village pub from landlady Felicity Atherton, who is retiring after 19 years.

Neil has been running a web design company creating websites for pubs across the UK while Lisa was responsible for social marketing. They moved to South Wootton from Bury St Edmunds three years ago and, now their four children have grown up, they felt the time was right to do what they had always wanted to do – run a pub.

Said Lisa: “Taking over The Crown will mean realising our ambition. We chose to live in West Norfolk because we fell in love with it because of its great location, lovely surroundings and friendly people. We want the pub to be at the heart of the village, which is growing with new families moving in.

“At a later point in the year, there will be some refurbishment. We are both very excited to be taking over.”

When the handover takes place the pub will be closed for just one day, Monday, February 12, and reopen again the next day. “Felicity will still be living in Gayton and we sincerely hope that she will still be a regular,” said Lisa.

Felicity, whose partner Colin Rallison has worked at the pub for 15 years and will be leaving too, said: “I am looking forward to my retirement now. I should like to thank all my customers who have supported me over the years.”

The pub also offers bed and breakfast accommodation.