Talented carers from West Norfolk residential homes celebrate success in training programme

Talented carers in West Norfolk are among 42 from NorseCare who have successfully completed an intensive learning and development programme focussed on supporting care home management.

NorseCare provide care and support for over 1,400 people in residential care homes and housing-with-care schemes and is the county’s largest residential care provider.

Its portfolio includes Rebecca Court at Heacham, Lisbon Court and Woodlands in Lynn, Burman House in Terrington St John, High Haven and Oakes Court both in Downham, Cranmer House in Fakenham and Westfields in Swaffham.

Matthew Anthony-Knell, from Westfields, took part in the programme and has recently been appointed as deputy manager at the care home. He first started his career at Woodlands as a teenager as a casual care and support worker, which led to a full time contract and within six months he successfully applied for a team leader position.

He said: “Working in health and social care can be very hard work. It’s a very rewarding career to be in and it’s one that I thoroughly enjoy. I’m grateful to NorseCare for putting their trust in me and I really enjoyed the Emerging Talent course, which has really helped me to achieve my new role.”

All the carers on the development programme were handpicked as talented individuals who were identified as having exemplary values, skills and knowledge together with passion to develop into future leaders.

The delegates attended the Emerging Talent programme’s intensive learning sessions over a number of months, learning about people management, quality, staff rota coordination, leadership, budget control, resilience, wellbeing and self-management and conflict management.

Eleven of the delegates have successfully achieved promotions to deputy manager or managerial roles at the homes and schemes with the remaining progressing their development journey through their level 5 qualification on Health and Social Care Leadership.

Ann Reynolds, director of care for NorseCare, said: “We know that recruitment and retention of the right care staff is critical. Identifying key members of staff and investing in them is vital to our future. This programme has already identified some new leaders and we’re confident more will follow.

“National data indicates a shortfall of care workers – there are currently 1,900 care vacancies in Norfolk alone. Our learning and development programme is a key part of our overall recruitment strategy, looking to attract people into care positions with clear career progression opportunities and an excellent Learning and Development programme. We are equally delighted that this has been recognised by being shortlisted in the Norfolk Care Awards 2018.”