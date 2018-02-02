The Duck Inn at Stanhoe unveils new look and menu

The award-winning Duck Inn at Stanhoe has reopened its doors to a new look look after refurbishment and a fresh menu.

Everybody at the Good Food Guide Restaurant of the Year pitched in to prepare the premises ahead of the arrival of the workmen, completely clearing the kitchen so that a new floor could be laid. This entailed taking out every item, including the cookers, fridges and deep fat fryers.

A team of local tradesmen moved in and within two weeks they had finished allowing the Duck Inn team to set up ready to reopen on Friday evening. The chefs spent three days in their new kitchen, doing prep for the menu, whilst the front of house staff cleaned thoroughly throughout.

Artwork from local artists Judy Polito, Sarah Burt, Kate Heiss and Steve Lewis were hung on the walls.

In the kitchen, chef patron Ben Handley and his team have created a new menu which celebrates the classics for which The Duck has become famous, along with many new, innovative dishes.

He said: “This refurbishment has given us the time to step back and get together as a team to plan a way forward for our menu as we enter a new year.2017 was incredible for us, we entered The Michelin Guide, became the Norfolk Food Hero, were named the One To Watch in the Top 50 Gastropubs, and we were the Good Food Guide Restaurant of the Year for the East of England – it’s going to be hard to top that in 2018. We have the most incredible team of wonderful, passionate people at The Duck Inn and together we want a menu that reflects the best of Norfolk.”