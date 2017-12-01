The Lifeboat Inn at Thornham receives prestigious AA awards

The Lifeboat Inn at Thornham is celebrating receiving prestigious AA awards for its culinary excellence and high standard of service.

It has been awarded three AA Stars after a meticulous inspection evaluating cleanliness, hospitality, service, accommodation and food. In addition it has also received an AA Rosette recognising its culinary expertise.

The AA inspector Rebecca Johnson complimented quality ingredients, locally sourced food, lovely ambience in the restaurant, all round cleanliness and charming public areas.

General manager James Green said: “We’re delighted with the recent recognition. It is a great testament to the development of The Lifeboat and the hard work put in by the team in the past year. We will continue to grow and strive for the best standards in order that our guests receive a great experience with some memorable moments.”

The Lifeboat, which has 13 bedrooms, has been completely refurbished and boasts and oak-beamed bar, relaxed dining room and a glass-roofed conservatory.