Thornham fish and chip employee visits Scotland on fact-finding mission

A team member from one of the UK’s top fish and chip restaurants, Eric’s Fish & Chips in Thornham has returned from an exclusive trip to North East Scotland as part of the 30th anniversary National Fish & Chip Awards.

Organised by Seafish, the educational trip gave Craig Blythe from Eric’s Fish & Chips and four other businesses – all finalists for the Fish and Chip Restaurant of the Year Award - the chance to have a closer look at the inner workings of Europe’s whitefish capital.

The finalists enjoyed a two-day trip to Peterhead and Aberdeen – home to Europe’s leading whitefish fishing port, accounting for approximately 80 per cent of all UK whitefish landings – to learn about the vital supply chain of haddock and cod for the fish frying industry and the wider UK food sector.

Marcus Coleman, chief executive at Seafish, said: “The focus of the trip was to highlight the wide range of seafood on offer from North East Scotland, encouraging menu diversification and the use of different species in fish and chip shops across the UK. Crucially, the trip also emphasised the socio-economic importance of Peterhead port and the wider impact it has on the overall UK seafood industry.

“With fish provenance high on the agenda it’s important that our finalists have a strong understanding of responsible and traceable sourcing, and know exactly what it takes to get fresh fish from ‘sea to plate’. This study trip ticks all of those boxes.”

During the trip the finalists visited the Sustainable Seafoods Limited processing unit in Peterhead and the Nolan Seafoods Limited processing facility in Aberdeen.

The winner of the Fish and Chip Restaurant of the Year Award will be announced at the 30th anniversary National Fish & Chip Awards ceremony in London on January 25.