Thousands of construction jobs needed for East of England, says CITB

More than 20,000 construction jobs are needed for the East of England, according to research which has been carried out by CITB.

The board, whose future at Bircham Newton is hanging in the balance, announced on Monday that 22,000 new construction jobs will be needed in the region over the next five years.

This means the area requires the second highest amount of additional construction workers in England – just behind the North West which needs 27,000.

Of these jobs, the most in demand include an additional 1,800 electrical and installation trades, 1,550 civil engineers, and 1,350 labourers.

In its statement, CITB said that by 2022, total construction employment in the region, is predicted to reach over 255,000, just below the 2008 peak. Key projects affecting growth are two £1 billion developments in Essex plus £1 billion of work on the University of Cambridge’s North West Cambridge development.

Nick James, CITB strategic partnerships director, said: “The research is fantastic news and highlights the need for highly-skilled construction workers in the area. The fact it has the second highest number of new jobs required in England shows the range of rewarding and successful career opportunities available in construction within the region and we must ensure that these are filled, so we can fulfil the industry’s skills needs and help this predicted growth become a reality.”

Further talks about the Bircham Newton site are due to be taking place at a meeting on Friday.