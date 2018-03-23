Top industry award for King’s Lynn barber, Emily

Barber Emily LeMay, of Lynn, is celebrating achieving a top industry award which recognises her skills and expertise.

She has been accredited by the British Master Barbers Alliance as an official Master Barber.

In order to gain the award, Emily, 32, who works at Gould Barbers’ Hardwick shop, was tested for her barbering skills, professionalism, health and safety standards and business management.

“It was a bit nerve-wracking,” said Emily. “I had to send a video of myself doing practically everything that a barber might do, including cutting using scissors, using a razor and clippers.

“Everything is thoroughly checked by a team of assessors, who are some of the industry’s top barbers, and they decide whether someone is to be accredited.

“There are quite a few female barbers in the industry, however, it has always been male dominated.

“Recently there have been a few female barbers being recognised and accredited with these awards or similar ones.”

Emily studied hairdressing at college in Kent but soon found that her heart was in barbering rather than women’s hairdressing.

“I really enjoyed cutting and I worked in several barbers’ shops in Kent and opened my own business there in 2013.

“In November last year I was introduced by a friend to Darran and Leigh Gould and I knew they were expanding and I wanted to work for them, so I handed over my shop to a colleague and moved to Lynn with my husband and three children.

“I love working at Goulds, it’s busy but the guys I work with are brilliant, friendly and down-to-earth.”

Emily took part on March 4 in the regional heat of Britain’s Best Shave competition and is still awaiting the result. “I enjoy doing traditional cutting, but I love shaving,” she said.