Two-day skills and careers festival set to offer inspiration to West Norfolk young people

Young people from West Norfolk are being encouraged to attend a two-day event highlighting a raft of potential career opportunities.

Around 4,500 students plus 70 employers are expected to attend the Norfolk Skills and Careers Festival at the Norfolk Showground on Wednesday and Thursday, March 7 and 8.

The event, aimed at people aged 14-24, will provide the chance to discover the huge range of possibilities for young people to learn new skills and develop their careers. It is designed to inspire and inform people on how they can turn their favourite subjects into qualifications for an apprenticeship, degree or a job.

Guest speakers will be on hand and there will be workshops offering guidance. For school parties it is part of Ofsted’s IAG guidance.

Nova Fairbank, public affairs manager for Norfolk Chamber of Commerce, one of the sponsors of the event, told the Lynn News: “Ask employers about the key challenges facing their business and many will answer ‘attracting and retaining a skilled workforce’. This is particularly true for businesses based in West Norfolk.

“There are several key sectors including construction, engineering, manufacturing and the tech sector that are facing this particular challenge.

“Norfolk Chamber is urging businesses to step forward and inspire the next generation of talent by supporting and attending this festival. The event is about inspiring and informing young people about the great opportunities available to them in our county and particularly in West Norfolk.

“By being passionate about this, we will stop seeing the migration of students, who qualify and move away. We can retain our brightest stars in the sorts of roles where their skills are desperately needed and we will start seeing West Norfolk businesses grow using great local talent.”

The festival is open on Wednesday, March 7, between 9.30am and 3.30pm and Thursday, March 8, between 9.30am and 1.30pm. Schools and groups over 20 must book in advance. To register or find out more vist www.norfolkskills.co.uk