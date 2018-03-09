Well-known King’s Lynn firm CTS Security expands and moves base

Well-known West Norfolk firm CTS Security has moved from a site it has occupied in Lynn for more than 40 years to new state-of-the-art facilities enabling the business to further expand.

Over decades CTS Security has served customers from its distinctive building near Southgate roundabout but now the business has moved to a site off Hardwick Road, Lynn. CTS supplies cutting edge security systems throughout East Anglia, including CCTV, intruder and fire alarms, access control and automated gates. The new purpose-built facility includes a large demo and training room where clients can experience the latest security equipment and the company will be providing on-going training on how to get the best from their system – a customer experience not offered anywhere else locally. Darryn Faivelowitz, general manager, expressed his enthusiasm about the move. He said: “CTS has always been at the forefront of security technology. When it comes to security we have the experience, expertise and resources to provide you with the best security for your requirements. Now with the new facilities we are entering a new phase in the company’s history. We would love to welcome visitors to show them around the new premises and equipment.”

CTS Security has extensive experience of working in a wide range of industries including retail, professional services, agriculture, manufacturing, public sector, education and domestic clients. Due to this wide range of clientele, CTS understands the need for companies to meet and exceed insurance requirements,

Established in 1974 by Roy Fayers, CTS attributes its staying power to trust and technological expertise.