West Norfolk businesses could get grant towards making energy switch

Businesses in West Norfolk are being offered support to enable them to make an energy switch which will reduce lighting costs in the long term.

The Business Energy Efficiency (BEE) programme aims to help identify potential savings and also support applications for grants towards the capital cost of buying and installing LED lighting.

Lighting accounts for 20 per cent of all energy consumption in the UK, according to latest figures from The Carbon Trust, and therefore is a significant energy cost. With the price of LED lights dropping in recent years and improvements in quality they are a logical choice, using 80 per cent less energy than most traditional bulbs. However it can be costly to upgrade.

Small and medium sized businesses in West Norfolk are being invited to get in touch with the BEE programme as a first step towards reducing energy costs. With financial support from the European Regional Development Fund, the BEE programme takes eligible businesses through a review process that can help to identify energy saving opportunities, such as a switch to LED lighting.

Businesses can then opt to invest in capital projects that implement energy efficiency measures, with grants available up to a maximum of 25 per cent of total eligible costs or £20,000, whichever is lower.

Antony Gough, BEE project manager, said: “Lighting can be a significant portion of a business’s energy bills – but we’re here to help them. BEE can make a real difference to both your environmental impact and bottom line. Our funding pot is limited and only available for a fixed period of time. I’d urge businesses to get in touch and find out if they are eligible sooner rather than later, so they don’t miss out.”

The programme is being delivered by the environmental charity PECT, Groundwork and Nwes, with funding secured from the European Regional Development Fund. To find out more please visit www.beecp.co.uk, email info@beecp.co.uk or call 01733 882549.