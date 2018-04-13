West Norfolk businesses invited to free networking lunch in King’s Lynn

New ideas on how Norfolk Chamber will be increasing its support for West Norfolk businesses will be announced at a free networking lunch in Lynn this month.

Chamber chief executive Chris Sargisson will be outlining plans aimed at enhancing the Chamber’s involvement and service it offers in West Norfolk at the event in Lynn Town Hall on Thursday, April 26.

The Chamber is planning future activities that will boost engagement with West Norfolk in response to a consultation with local businesses last year to find out what action and support they would like to see.

Chris Sargisson said: “There are lots of exciting, successful businesses and plenty to celebrate in West Norfolk. We’re keen to meet as many businesses as possible on April 26 to form closer relationships with the business community we serve and to communicate Norfolk Chamber’s commitment to providing outstanding support, services and new opportunities in the West Norfolk region.”

The event will be hosted by the president of the West Norfolk Chamber Council and general manager of the Bank House Hotel, Michael Baldwin, who is committed to promoting Lynn as a leading business destination.

Showing his enthusiasm for the event, Michael said: “I think that this event is a really important step forward in making the west of Norfolk more engaged with the chamber. We have lots of new and established organisations who I hope will see the chamber as a ‘go to’ when it needs support. There is a lot of investment happening in West Norfolk and I see real potential for Norfolk Chamber to be involved and help shape the future of the local area.”

Businesses will hear from guest speaker, Matt Sykes, founder of training firm, Salescadence and the event will also feature an exhibition of its supporters, which includes New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership, King’s Lynn BID and Love West Norfolk campaign.

Connecting Businesses in West Norfolk is open to businesses with a registered premises or those that operate in West Norfolk. To book a free place visit www.norfolkchamber.co.uk/events