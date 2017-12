The West Norfolk Chamber of Commerce held its annual Christmas business breakfast at the Small Barn, Knights Hill Hotel in Lynn.

Speakers from the East Anglian Children’s Hospice (EACH) addressed the early-bird diners and set them some fun seasonal quizzes.

There was also a prize for the best Christmas jumper, which was won by an illuminated version sported by Abbie Panks, from the Vancouver Quarter. Sophie Mayes was a representative from EACH who attended the meeting.