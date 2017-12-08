West Norfolk construction firms look set for roles in major housing developments

Dozens of West Norfolk construction firms look set to become involved with multi-million pound building projects in the area led by developers Lovell.

Seventy-five people attended a Meet the Buyer event last Thursday organised by Lovell held at Alive Lynnsport so local construction businesses could find out about opportunities to work with the partnership homes specialist.

Trades represented included bricklayers, plasterers, window and door providers, electricians, cleaners, plant hire providers, renewables providers, groundworkers, piling contractors, demolition contractors, earthwork specialists, fencing and landscaping businesses, site safety providers and timber frame suppliers. Most were based in and around Lynn.

Lovell regional commercial director Matthew Goakes says: “We were very pleased with the attendance and interest from local businesses, and equally the feedback from the supply chain partners about the work they have completed with Lovell previously and the opportunity they see for working with the company in the future. Last week’s event means we now have the details of more than 70 people interested in working with the company on homes schemes in the area. That’s a great result which will help us continue to deliver on our commitment to investment in local communities. Creating opportunities for local businesses is an important part of this, helping ensure the benefits delivered through homes schemes are felt throughout the local economy.”

At last week’s event businesses also met the firm’s partners at West Norfolk Council.

Scheme in progress locally include the £19.9 million Orchard Place development in Marsh Lane, Gaywood. The 130 homes at Orchard Place – 110 for sale and 20 affordable homes – are the first to be built through Lovell’s large-scale development partnership with the council.

In October Lovell started the £14.2 million Dewside development of 89 houses on land off Greenpark Avenue which is the second large-scale development with the council.

Lovell is also delivering the £5.1 million latest stage of the regeneration of the Hillington Square estate in Lynn, in partnership with Freebridge Community Housing. Lovell is refurbishing 44 flats and maisonettes in the fourth phase of this major estate redevelopment programme.

This autumn, Lovell also started work on a £6.5 million development of 50 new houses in Lynn as part of the Nar Ouse Regeneration Area project.