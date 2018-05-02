West Norfolk farmers and landowners urged to have a say on post-Brexit policy

With the deadline for responses fast approaching the Country, Land and Business Association is urging farmers, landowners and rural businesses in Norfolk to have their say on a consultation that could define the agricultural industry for generations to come.

Submissions to the Government’s Health and Harmony: The Future for Food, Farming and the Environment in a Green Brexit consultation must be received by Tuesday, May 8, and the CLA believes it is crucial the views of rural communities across the East of England are heard.

The consultation paper is the pre-cursor to legislation that is required to manage the transition of the UK’s farming industry out of the EU and the Common Agricultural Policy.

CLA East Regional Director Ben Underwood said: “I cannot emphasise enough how important it is for everyone to contribute a response to this consultation. It is a rare opportunity to influence the future direction of our industry, which will define the very fabric of farming, landownership and rural business in the future.

“If you are going to read one policy document and contribute to one government consultation in your lifetime, it should be this one. It has the potential to define our industry for generations to come.”

The CLA has submitted its response to the consultation in which it sets out three crucial pre-conditions that must be met before beginning any transition to a new policy.

These are firstly to have absolute clarity on the long-term EU/UK trade arrangements; secondly, a clear plan for investing in boosting agricultural productivity during transition; and thirdly, clarity on what the long-term replacement system will be, and how it can be introduced. You can read the CLA’s full response to the consultation here.

CLA East branch committee chairmen, including representatives from Norfolk, met with the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) recently at a special event held at The Oval to share their views on the consultation.