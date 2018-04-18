West Norfolk Glass stages open day in King’s Lynn

Have your say

Glazing firm West Norfolk Glass is set to hold its third annual open day on Saturday, April 21, at its showroom on Hereford Way, Hardwick Narrows Industrial Estate, Lynn.

The company, which last year celebrated 50 years of continuous trading as a family firm, has been a member of the Glass and Glazing Federation since its inception and is the only North West Norfolk glazing firm featured on the federation’s myglazing.com buyer’s guide website.

Members of West Norfolk Glass’ team will be on hand to demonstrate a wide range of double glazing products which includes timber-effect sash windows, bi-fold doors, conservatories and orangeries.

“Our open day is a fantastic opportunity to see the incredible range of glazing options available today,” said West Norfolk Glass’ managing director, Geoff Parker.

“We look forward to welcoming guests with a cup of tea and cake, and for anyone considering home improvements this year we can provide a wealth of information and solutions.”

The open day runs from 10am to noon.