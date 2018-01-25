West Norfolk schools sign up for the largest careers show in the East of England

Schools from West Norfolk are among those from across the East of England who have signed up to attend the largest skills and careers event of its kind in the region.

Exhibitor bookings are now open for event which last year saw a record-breaking 6,000 visitors from 38 schools across the region.

The Mission Possible Careers Show 2018 will be held on Thursday, June 21, from 9am to 3.30pm, once again at the East of England Arena.

It is targeted at 14-24 year olds, and is organised by Opportunity Peterborough’s Skills Service team.

It aims to showcase the wide range of businesses, sectors and opportunities on offer, locally and beyond, inform and inspire young people about different career paths and enable businesses to fill skills gaps with talented youngsters from their local area.

Sector-specific exhibitor ‘zones’ help to guide the experience for visitors, with interactive exhibits and activities that provide a valuable insight into what it is like to work in different sectors. Sponsors are already confirmed for the creative and STEM zones, but there are still many sponsorship opportunities available.

As a result of the continued success and year on year growth of the event, shell scheme stands are being offered for the first time in order to improve the flow for visitors and provide a more professional set up for exhibitors. There is a small charge for exhibitors to cover the cost of the shell scheme, but there is an early bird discount of 10 per cent available for stand bookings received before February 16.

This year sees the introduction of two-hour pre-booked visitor slots for school groups to ensure a steady flow of students throughout the day. So far over 2,500 students have already confirmed their place.

For more information about the Mission Possible Careers Show, including full details of sponsorship and exhibitor packages and video highlights from last year, visit www.careersshow.co.uk Alternatively contact The Skills Service team on 01733 863696 or by email info@theskillsservice.co.uk.