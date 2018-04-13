Wrought Iron and Brass Bed Company on Sandringham Estate becomes member of Guild of Master Craftsmen

The Wrought Iron and Brass Bed Company, with bases at Wolferton and Shernborne, is proud to have become a member of the Guild of Master Craftsmen.

Their trading membership this spring of the consumer-trusted trade association, is in recognition of their specialist expertise and skill producing hand-made wrought iron beds.

The small, family-led team headed by founders Amanda and Stephen Oldfield were delighted with the achievement of becoming a trusted member of the Guild to further promote the best of British manufacturing.

With a showroom in Shernborne to display the array of bed designs, their workshop is based in Wolferton where their team of craftsmen hand-make every bed to order ensuring the very best of quality and durability. By using materials including iron, brass and nickel, every process to create the company’s 23 designs requires solid expertise and specialist equipment to create the end product they guarantee to their customers will last a lifetime.

The Guild of Master Craftsmen was established with the purpose of bringing together like-minded artisan businesses that offer a specialist area of professional craft expertise. Only accredited members of the Guild can display the emblem. For Wrought Iron and Brass Bed Company, the emblems can be seen on their company vehicles and their website.

Harry Thompson, Wrought Iron and Brass Bed Company’s marketing director, said: “As a small family business, we are very proud of what we do and as all our beds are hand-made by us using materials sourced within the UK, we can offer our customers a truly bespoke service, so to be recognised by the trusted Guild of Master Craftsmen as a business that practices a skilled craft is a real credit.”

The Wrought Iron and Brass Bed Company showroom is open six days a week and can be found, among other accredited traders, on the Guild’s database at www.findacraftsman.com